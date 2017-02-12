Clariant Expands Partnership with Lintech International LLC

CHARLOTTE, NC – Specialty chemicals company Clariant announced an expanded partnership with Lintech International LLC for the Plastics and Rubber Pigment product lines in North America. In these market segments, Lintech will become the sole regional distributor in North America for products under the Clariant trade names Graphtol®, Hostaprint®, Hostasin®, Hostasol®, Polysynthren®, PV Fast®, Solvaperm® and Telalux®.

Headquartered in Macon, Georga, Lintech has 13 warehouses across the nation and has been the authorized distributor for Clariant Pigments for four years in the Southeast, Southwest, and West regions for the coatings and inks markets.