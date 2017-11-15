Clariant Expands Partnership with Palmer Holland in North America

CHARLOTTE, NC – Specialty chemicals company Clariant has expanded its partnership with Palmer Holland for the Additives business unit in Canada. Adding to its existing responsibilities, Palmer Holland will become the sole regional distributor in North America for Clariant’s performance additives, flame retardants and waxes.

Headquartered in Cleveland, Palmer Holland has more than 40 solution providers stationed across the United States and has been an authorized distributor for Clariant Additives since 2012. The company became the primary distributor for Clariant Additives covering the entire United States in 2016.

Clariant’s Additives business is a major supplier of products and solutions with functional effects in plastics, coatings, printing inks, adhesives, textiles and fibers, and other applications. Its portfolio includes a large variety of innovative and sustainable flame retardants that meet high safety and fire protection requirements as well as performance additives and waxes that improve heat, light and weather resistance, among other benefits.