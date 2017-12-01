Allnex Announces Partnership with Palmer Holland

CLEVELAND – Coatings resins and additives supplier allnex has appointed Palmer Holland as its Southeast region distributor for its Crosslinker and Radcure product lines. Adding to its existing footprint, Palmer Holland's new territory will comprise all of the Midwest, Southeast and East Coast regions.

Crosslinkers from allnex are used with epoxy, polyester, acrylic and alkyd resins and provide the desired balance of flexibility, exterior durability, chemical resistance and film toughness.

A pioneer in UV resin and radcure technology, allnex is a leading producer of complete solutions for energy-curable coatings and inks.