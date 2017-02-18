Titanium and Zirconium Conference in November

HONG KONG – The 11th Annual TZMI Congress is taking place November 13-15, 2017, at the InterContinental Hotel in Hong Kong. Details of the conference will be released soon.

Industry professionals interested in presenting at the TZMI Congress can submit the topic details and brief overview for consideration. If you would like to recommend a speaker, you can also submit their details. Areas of interest include information, developments and advancements across: mineral sands producers, TiO2 pigment, end-use titanium and zirconium markets, zircon, titanium metal, new projects, regional focus, and sustainability.

For additional information, visit http://congress.tzmi.com/en/index.php.