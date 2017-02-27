Quantum Capital Buys Apache Industrial Services

RICHMOND, VA – Middle-market investment bank Harris Williams & Co. announced the sale of Apache Industrial Services (Apache) to Quantum Capital (Quantum) and Apache’s simultaneous merger with Skyway Canada (Skyway). Skyway is a portfolio company of Quantum. Apache is a leading provider of multi-craft industrial services to the petrochemical, agricultural chemical, refinery, power generation, offshore energy and general industrial markets. Harris Williams & Co. served as the exclusive advisor to Apache, a portfolio company of MML Capital Partners.

“Apache has distinguished itself as an industry leader in multi-craft services through a demonstrated track record of growth and unrelenting focus on its craftsmen and customers,” said Drew Spitzer, a Managing Director at Harris Williams & Co. “The transaction illustrates continued buyer interest in high-quality infrastructure services platforms in North America.”

“Apache marks the seventh successful infrastructure services transaction for Harris Williams & Co.’s EPI Group over the past nine months,” said Matt White, a Managing Director at Harris Williams & Co. “The acquisition by Quantum and combination with Skyway positions the business for substantial growth in the future.”

Headquartered in Houston, Apache provides a comprehensive suite of services including scaffolding, coatings and linings, refractory, fireproofing, and insulation to critical infrastructure across the petrochemical, chemical and other process and general industrial end markets.

Quantum is a Toronto-headquartered private equity investment firm that invests on behalf of Jack Cowin, the founder and Executive Chairman of Competitive Foods Australia Ltd., which operates 400 Hungry Jack's restaurants and has a food processing division that exports to 29 countries. He is also Chairman and the largest shareholder in Domino's Pizza Enterprises, the listed Australian franchisee of the U.S. parent company.

Skyway, a leading Canadian provider of scaffold and shoring solutions headquartered in Toronto, has deep industry experience and expertise in the design, engineering, delivery and maintenance of its solutions.