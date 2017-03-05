Organic Dyes & Pigments (ORCO) Buys Eastern Color & Chemical Co.

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI - Organic Dyes & Pigments LLC (ORCO) has acquired the assets of Eastern Color & Chemical Co., Providence, Rhode Island, effective January 4, 2017. Established in 1928, Eastern has a long history of supplying organic pigment dispersions and specialty chemicals to the textile, paper, plastic and leather industries.

"We warmly welcome Eastern Color & Chemical Company and their customers and employees to the ORCO family," said John D'Amelio, President of ORCO. "This acquisition strengthens ORCO's presence in key markets and positions us for future growth."

Organic Dyes and Pigments offers a broad range of dyes, pigments and specialty chemicals used in industries that include textiles, coatings, agricultural products, construction materials, HI&I and others. The company is headquartered in East Providence, Rhode Island, with additional locations in Concord, North Carolina, and Shanghai.