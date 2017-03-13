Premier Critical Color Inspection Systems

The GTI ColorMatcher® series will help you evaluate color with confidence. Four standard models are available; each includes five light sources, ColorGuard II (tracks lamp usage for all sources), push button lamp selector, and automatic light source sequencing. Optional stand, drawer and cabinet accessories are available. Complies with industry standards including ASTM D1729, SAE J361 and BS-950 Part 2. The affordable, low-maintenance CMB-2540 is a similar size and ideal replacement for a Spectralight color matching booth.

Watch product overview video.