Nexeo Solutions Receives Award from Perstorp

THE WOODLANDS, TX - Nexeo Solutions Inc. has received the New Business Development award for Perstorp’s specialty line of products primarily developed for the CASE market. At Perstorp’s recent Global Specialty & Solutions Distributor Conference, held at its facility in Warrington, UK, Nexeo Solutions was one of three award winners among the worldwide network of distributors participating.

Nexeo Solutions represents Perstorp throughout the United States, excluding the Northeast and West Coast regions. Perstorp’s quality line of additives, including Capa™ polycaprolactones, Oxymer™ polycarbonate diols, Boltorn™ dendritic polymers, Charmor™ polyols for intumescent systems and TMPO, have proven to be the perfect fit for Nexeo Solutions’ CASE Specialty portfolio.

“We appreciate the recognition for growing this unique portfolio of value-added products in the CASE market. Perstorp’s support of Nexeo Solutions and their distribution channel strategy have been integral in the growth of our business,” explained Joey Gullion, Nexeo Solutions Vice President Specialty Chemicals. “We look forward to continuing our partnership and bringing more solutions to our customers.”

“Our relationship with Nexeo Solutions has been productive from the start. Their relationship with their customers and ability to develop our specialty business has shown immediate results,” said Bo Häggman, Vice President Sales, BA Specialties & Solutions, Perstorp AB. “We are happy to recognize Nexeo Solution’s performance with this award and look for continued growth of our partnership.”