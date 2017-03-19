WACKER Raises Prices

MUNICH – WACKER is raising its prices for silicone polymers, silicone fluids and silicones from further production stages as of April 1, 2017. Depending on product family, region and business field, the price increase ranges between 10 and 20 percent, if permitted by existing customer contracts. Rising raw material and energy costs necessitate this measure.

WACKER POLYMERS is raising its prices for vinyl acetate-ethylene copolymer dispersions of the VINNAPAS® brand in the Americas region. Effective April 10, 2017, prices will be raised by up to five percent, or as customer contracts allow. This measure has been necessitated by the ongoing market price increases in vinyl acetate monomer, which is a primary raw material for the manufacturing of WACKER’s dispersions.