Vencorex Appoints New Distributor in Turkey

Vencorex announced the appointment of Interplast Muhendislik Plastikleri as the company’s distributor in Turkey for its Tolonate™ and Easaqua™ aliphatic polyisocyanates ranges effective March 1, 2017.

“We are looking forward to duplicating the successful collaboration we have developed with Safic-Alcan in France with Interplast in Turkey. We strongly believe that Interplast is the ideal partner to bring to Turkish customers the local service they are looking for. This is a step forwards in the implementation of our growth strategy, following the completion of our industrial projects as announced earlier this year,” said Eugénie Charriere, Marketing & Sales Director Europe, Middle East & Africa, for the company’s aliphatic isocyanates activity.

Founded in 2004, Interplast is a subsidiary of Safic-Alcan, which already distributes Vencorex products in France.