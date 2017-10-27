Vencorex Names New Distributor in South Africa

PARIS - Vencorex announced that as of Sept. 1, 2017, Orkila is the company’s new distributor in South Africa for HDI and IPDI monomers, and Tolonate™ and Easaqua™ aliphatic polyisocyanates.

“We are looking forward to duplicating the successful collaboration we have developed with Orkila in the Middle East and Africa with Orkila in South Africa. We believe that Orkila is the ideal partner providing South African customers with local services and local supports. This is a step forward in the implementation of our growth strategy, following the completion of our industrial projects as announced earlier this year,” said Bengt Arheden, Marketing & Sales Director, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Founded in 1928, Orkila South Africa is well established in the region, with three offices and eight warehouses. Orkila South Africa is part of Orkila Group, a leading distributor of specialty chemicals throughout Africa and the Middle East that represents more than 100 internationally known chemical manufacturers.