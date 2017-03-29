Magnetic Primer is a superior magnetic solution that is up to two times stronger than other magnetic primers on the market. Combined with high-quality latex paint and IdeaPaint™ dry erase products, Magnetic Primer creates a magnetic, dry erasable area in any color, on nearly any surface, transforming workspaces into dynamic, collaborative spaces. Magnetic Primer can be used to maximize productivity in office spaces, create a constantly evolving idea board, expand collaborative areas, enhance organization and more. It is easy to apply, lighter in color and smoother than the alternatives. IdeaPaint Magnetic Primer is offered in 50-square-feet and 100-square-feet sizes.

