Aluminum Finishing Conference Takes Place in Moscow

March 31, 2017
MOSCOW - The Aluminum-21/Surface Treatment and Finishing conference and exhibition will be held October 3-5, 2017, at the Palmira Business Club Hotel in Moscow, Russia.

The event, organized by the Russian Aluminum Extruders Alliance, will feature topics that include the aluminum finishing market, corrosion and aluminum protection, mechanical surface treatment, electrochemical and chemical polishing, surface cleaning and pretreatment, anodizing, powder coatings, quality control, and finishing quality standards.

For more information, visit http://www.eng.apral.org/.

