Airless Paint Sprayer

The new Elite™ 3500 gas-powered, sealed hydraulic paint sprayer is Titan’s first sprayer outfitted with PermaStroke Technology™. The Elite 3500 has no piston, packings or clutch to replace, and is backed by a lifetime fluid pump warranty. It is a versatile direct drive sprayer that delivers a consistent finish and is easy to operate and maintain.

PermaStroke Technology provides top performance at all pressures, even when using smaller tips or spraying coatings prone to shearing. Maintenance is minimal with only two wear parts, the inlet and outlet valves, which are field serviceable and can be changed with common tools. The Elite 3500 holds less paint in the system, simplifying the cleaning process.

The Elite 3500 features a FlatLine Pulsation Dampener™ for smooth operation. It eliminates all pressure fluctuations and deadband in the system, delivering consistent pressure from 300 to 3,300 psi. In addition, the Sureflo™ pusher valve guarantees the sprayer primes every time it’s started, and a vertical filter keeps residue in the housing.

Powered by a Honda® engine, the Elite 3500 comes standard with a Titan RX-PRO gun, TR1 tip and 50-foot hose. The cart is designed for convenience with a telescoping handle and hose-wrap, and two on-cart tip holders. Large 12-inch pneumatic tires increase the unit’s portability and make travel over rough surfaces easier.

