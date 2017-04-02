Union Colours Appoints Distributor for Argentina

STOCKPORT, England - UK-based Union Colours has appointed Quimica Soraire S.A, based in Buenos Aires, as its exclusive distributor for organic pigments in Argentina.

Tony Gill, Technical Sales Director, commented, “We have a relationship already established with Quimica Soraire, this is the formalization of that. Quimica Soraire have been involved in the coatings industry in Argentina for decades, so we are very confident of their success. In particular, Alberto Soraire has good relationships with many of the customers who we hope will appreciate our products and services. This new appointment supports our strategic intention to broaden our presence in the Latin American market.”