Nexeo Solutions Completes Two Acquisitions

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Chemicals distributor Nexeo Solutions Inc. has acquired two new companies.

Nexeo Solutions completed the acquisition of Ultra Chem, S. de R.L. de C.V. (Ultra Chem), a specialty chemicals distribution business based in Mexico City. This acquisition expands Nexeo Solutions’ presence in specialty chemicals in Mexico and Latin America.

Aligned with Nexeo Solutions' M&A objectives, Ultra Chem is a strong cultural fit with a leading market position and technical sales force. The acquisition improves overall specialty mix, introduces food and beverage as a new end market and expands Nexeo Solutions’ presence with specialty chemicals in Mexico and Latin America. Following the close of this transaction, operations will continue out of Ultra Chem's existing facilities.

Nexeo Solutions also has completed the acquisition of DSM product inventory and has started serving customers who were previously provided with DSM products by K.D. Feddersen Norden AB in the Nordic region.

With DSM’s support, Nexeo Solutions continues to optimize service and enhance its strategic position in the Nordic region. The expansion of the local team and the acquisition of new DSM product customers and DSM inventory strengthen a distribution model committed to delivering innovative and high-quality products in the region.

Effective immediately, Nexeo Solutions will fulfill current orders for DSM products not shipped by K.D. Feddersen Norden AB. Customers should place orders directly with Nexeo Solutions by contacting the Stenungsund office.