Arkema Starts New Kynar Fluoropolymer Production Capacities in China

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA - Arkema has just successfully brought on stream new Kynar® PVDF capacities at its Changshu platform near Shanghai, China. With this 25% increase in its production capacities in China, Arkema, which runs PVDF production plants on three continents (Europe, North America and Asia), consolidates its position in PVDF.

This new investment in Kynar fluoropolymers supports Arkema’s ambition in Technical Polymers and its growth strategy for its High Performance Materials segment. It will enable the group to continue sustaining its customers’ growth in Asia, in particular in the new energies (batteries and photovoltaics) and water management markets, as well as in more traditional applications in paint and industry.

Arkema’s PVDF plant in Changshu has undergone a significant expansion since its start-up in 2011. Following a 50% capacity increase in 2012 and this new 25% increase, this plant is sized to meet further growth in the region.