TCI Powder Coatings Hires Two New Field Technical Service Representatives

ELLAVILLE, GA - TCI Powder Coatings, a subsidiary of RPM International Inc., has hired David Mount and Jon Mohn as new Field Technical Service Representatives.

Mount has spent 25 years in the automotive and industrial coatings industry. Previously, Mount was employed by PPG and Valspar. At PPG, he was a Technical Sales and Service Representative in the automotive refinish industry. Later, he worked for PPG’s General Industrial Division as an Onsite Applications Engineer working with pretreatment, liquid, powder, electrocoat and paint detackification. For the last 12 years, Mount has worked at Valspar in various roles, including as Onsite Applications Engineer, National Account Manager, Technical Service and Sales Management.

With 28 years in the powder coating industry, Mohn’s previous places of employment include Gema, GE and Winona PVD. During his 22 years at Gema, Mohn took on several positions. He started out doing installations and later moved on to become Regional Service Engineer. In this role, he was responsible for training new and old customers, helping customers with issues, and helping sales with new equipment. At GE, he worked as a Process Improvement Engineer. At Winona PVD, Mohn worked as a Paint Process Engineer, primarily coating wheels for Ford trucks.