Fristam Pumps USA Hires New Customer Service Representatives

MIDDLETON, WI - Fristam Pumps USA announced that Colleen Ploszaj has joined the company as a Customer Service Representative and Rubi Rojas has joined the company as a Bilingual Customer Service Representative.

Ploszaj comes to Fristam with over 30 years of customer service experience. In her new position, she is responsible for helping customers with technical support and customer service.

In her new role, Rojas is responsible for helping Latin American and U.S. customers with technical support and customer service. Rojas is bilingual in Spanish and English.

Fristam Pumps USA, Middleton, Wisconsin, is a manufacturer of sanitary centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, blenders and mixers used by the beverage, dairy, food and pharmaceutical/biotech industries.