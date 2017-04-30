3M’s low-VOC adhesives are compliant with strict product concentration standards passed by the California Air Resources Board (CARB). The 3GREENGUARD™ Certified and CARB Compliant family of Spray Adhesives includes: 3M™ Super 77™ CA Multi-Purpose Spray Adhesive, 3M Hi-Strength 90 CA Spray Adhesive and 3M Foam Fast 74 CA Spray Adhesive.

GREENGUARD Certification ensures a product has met comprehensive standards for low emissions of VOCs into indoor air. 3M’s low-VOC products benefit users with features such as long tack, high peel strength and long bonding range. 3M Adhesive Remover – Low VOC <20% and 3M Silicone Spray – Low VOC 60% complement the portfolio.

The new aerosol CARB regulations specifically affect VOC content limits for mist spray adhesives and web spray adhesives. Previously, the VOC limit by weight in mist spray adhesives was 65% and is now reduced to 30%. The new limit for web spray adhesives is 40% by weight, decreased from 55%. 3M Low VOC Spray Adhesives also meet the Ozone Transport Commission and Lake Michigan Air District Consortium VOC requirements.

