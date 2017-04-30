Pneumatic Mixer
April 30, 2017
Ideal for homogenizing paints and textures, this pneumatic mixer can be used in three different ways: fixed on the bench, leaning against the aluminum base or handled directly by the painter. It includes a hole for fixing on the base, a frame with height adjustment and tilting engine support. To prevent accidents, the rotational adjustment features a special safety lock to prevent accidents. Visit www.cetecindustrial.com.br.
