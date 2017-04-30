Perstorp Declares Force Majeure on ProPhorce AC200 and Calcium Formate Tech

MALMO, Sweden - Due to power failure at Perstorp Group’s plant in Bruchhausen, Germany, Perstorp has been forced to temporarily close parts of its production. This affects Perstorp's calcium formate production, which has made it necessary for the company to declare force majeure for deliveries of ProPhorce™ AC200 and Calcium formate Tech.

The company is currently taking all measures to resume production and expects to restart within a short period of time.