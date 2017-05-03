Ultrahigh-Efficiency Chiller from Delta T Systems
May 3, 2017
No Comments
This innovative chiller offers variable-speed compressor technology to control temperature for industrial processes within 0.5 °F. Energy savings of up to 50% compared to existing designs are achieved through adaptive controls working with electronic expansion valves and variable-speed condenser fans. Industry 4.0 ready, flexible remote communication options and extensive digital data collection are available. Visit www.deltatsys.com.
