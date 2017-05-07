Bluestar Silicones Announces Price Increases

LYON, France – In order to assure a reliable and sustainable supply to customers, Bluestar Silicones announced that it will introduce price increases starting in the second quarter of 2017, as contractual agreements allow, of 10% or more. This price adjustment is necessary to continue to bring customers value, while supporting developments that will enhance competitiveness.

Bluestar Silicones, Lyon, France, is a worldwide silicones raw material manufacturer. The company has manufacturing operations throughout the world and combines upstream silicon metal operations and capacity with downstream silicone market and application development expertise. It offers a comprehensive range of silicone technologies in support of diverse specialty markets including paper release, textile coatings, healthcare, moldmaking, automotive, aerospace and personal care.