D.B. Becker Names Southeast Regional Sales Manager

CLINTON, NJ - D.B. Becker, a distributor of specialty resins, additives, pigments and packaging, announced the promotion of Mike Maginnis to the role of Southeast Regional Sales Manager. Maginnis joined D.B. Becker in 2010 and has been an instrumental part of its expansion into the southeastern region of the United States.

Over the past three decades, Maginnis has gained a vast amount of technical expertise in the chemical industry surrounding the coatings, inks, adhesives, sealants and elastomers markets. From his employment at D.B. Becker as well as prior positions at leading innovators in the chemical industry including Valspar, Benjamin Moore, Honeywell, Caschem, King Industries and Vertellus, Maginnis’ technical capabilities and sales professionalism cover everything from formulating coatings to the marketing and sale of resin systems, pigments and additives.

“Mike exemplifies all of the qualities that we look for in a sales professional,” said Bill Nicholas, D.B Becker’s Eastern Regional Sales Manager. “We are excited that our continued growth allows us the opportunity to place someone like Mike in this position in which he can build and coach our team in a manner that remains true to our philosophy and consistent with our values. He is a valued leader and teammate who creates customer success for our clients and our principal suppliers.