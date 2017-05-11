D.B. Becker Names Vice President of Sales

CLINTON, NJ - D.B. Becker, a distributor of specialty resins, additives, pigments and packaging, has promoted William “Bill” G. Nicholas to Vice President of Sales. Nicholas has a thorough understanding of the company’s customers, key products and all aspects of the sales process that he has gained over the past 12 years with D.B. Becker in the roles of Account Manager, Product Line Manager, Sales Manager and now as Vice President of Sales.

D.B. Becker, its suppliers and customers have benefitted from Nicholas’ technical and business leadership skills as he has established himself in the industry as a Past President and active Chair Member of The New England Society for Coatings Technology and as a Chair Member of the Eastern Coatings Federation (2014-2017). Prior to D.B. Becker, Nicholas also held positions with Bayer and Amgen in the field of immunoassay and biotechnology.