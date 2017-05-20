Names in the News

Liquid Minerals Group Names New Business Development Manager

May 20, 2017
CINCINNATI - Liquid Minerals Group, a company recently acquired by Pilot Chemical Co., has hired Kirk Schlup has the company’s new Business Development Manager to oversee its expansion in the specialty chemicals sector.

Schlup brings more than 30 years of experience in product development and chemical sales and most recently served as Managing Director for KS Resources LLC in Woodbury, Connecticut.

Pilot Chemical Co. acquired LMG in 2016 to expand into new markets and geographies.

