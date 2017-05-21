Western Coatings Symposium and Show Takes Place in October

LAS VEGAS - The 33rd Western Coatings Symposium and Show will take place Oct. 15-18, 2017, at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel.

The event will kick off with a welcome reception at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday at Drai’s Nightclub.

Beginning on Monday morning, the symposium will feature three full days of presentations in five tracks. New in 2017 is a full day of technical presentations on Wednesday instead of half a day as in previous shows. Approximately 110 presentations will be delivered, up from 95 presentations in 2015.

The trade show also begins Monday morning and runs through Tuesday evening and will feature over 130 exhibitors. The trade show hours and technical programs hours never overlap, so all attendees and exhibitors can enjoy the entire show.

The event will feature outstanding keynote presentations and panel discussions from leaders of the coatings and chemical industries sharing insights about the most challenging issues and hottest opportunities that may help to transform companies. Student Posters and presentations will also be featured from various universities.

New for 2017, private meeting spaces will be available for purchase adjacent to the show floor.

Although most of the sponsorship opportunities are sold out for the 2017 show, there are a few available.

For more information, visit https://westerncoatings.org/.