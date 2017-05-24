ChemQuest Group Director Receives ASTM Award

CINCINNATI – The ChemQuest Group Inc., a specialty chemicals business strategy firm, announced that Dr. Cynthia A. Gosselin has been awarded the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) International’s Kenneth J. Boedecker Jr. Distinguished Service Award for her leadership role as an officer within Committee A05’s Technical Subcommittee A05.11 on Coated Sheet Specifications.

The Kenneth J. Boedecker Jr. Distinguished Service Award is the highest award that can be given to a member of Committee A05 on Metallic Coated Iron & Steel Products. Established in 1998, this award recognizes exemplary leadership and significant technical contributions, such as organizing a new field of standards activity or strategic direction, authoring new standards or major revisions to A05 standards, as well as the coordination of inter-laboratory test programs and conducting key research.

A Materials Engineer by training, Gosselin has over 30 years of international experience in the development, testing and product introduction of coil-coated steel and aluminum, removable and permanent thin film organic coatings, acrylic pretreatments, and diesel emission component technologies. Gosselin has held technical positions at Armco/AK Steel Research, Arvin Industries, TecCoat and Cummins Emission Solutions. She holds process patents for the application of removable and permanent thin film organic coatings and diesel emission component technology. She has authored or co-authored numerous papers relating to polymeric biomaterials, surface analysis, pre-painted steel, non-destructive pretreatment analysis techniques and corrosion performance of painted materials.

On the business side, Gosselin executed an on-site pilot program in India to accelerate product development capability within a design-house organization, served as the industrial liaison for the Future Truck Program at Cornell University, and was an industrial advisory council member for the University of Cincinnati Materials Science Department while providing leadership for product quality improvements within several coil coating operations.

Since 2015, Gosselin has made important contributions to ChemQuest’s client-sponsored projects and has remained active in the Society for Automotive Engineers while also holding officer roles within ASTM and regularly contributing to Coil World Magazine. Additionally, she has remained active in coil coating initiatives through her chairmanship of ASTM D01.53, which liaises with the National Coil Coating Association for specification development and various types of equipment testing for precision and bias statements.

As the Director of Emerging Technology for TecCoat from 2013 to 2015, Gosselin evaluated unique non-chromium pretreatment and passivation technologies to move toward full commercialization, emphasizing cooperative analysis projects with paint companies and steel mills. From 2011 to 2013, as the Technical Director of First American Resources, she led the team responsible for prepainted product quality, claim resolution, vendor initiatives, root cause analysis, new product development and laboratory testing.