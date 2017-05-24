Micronics Engineered Filtration Group Has New President and CEO

PORTSMOUTH, NH – Micronics Filtration Holdings Inc. announced that Bernard C. "Bernie" Faulkner has been appointed President and CEO of the Micronics Engineered Filtration Group, which consists of wet and dry filtration companies Micronics Inc., Southern Filter Media, C.P. Environmental, United Process Control and the assets of AeroPulse.

Prior to his appointment to lead Micronics, Faulkner was the President of Pall Filter Specialists Inc. Faulkner headed Filter Specialists Inc. for more than 12 years prior to its acquisition by Pall Corp. In addition to his extensive track record in liquid filtration, he also brings executive experience in other businesses, including interactive software and computerized machining systems, compressed air filtration and dehydration equipment, injection molds and large plastic products, and electrostatic finishing.

"I am excited to be leading the Micronics Engineered Filtration Group at this time in the company's history. I am committed to ensuring that we consistently exceed the expectations of our customers with innovative, high-quality engineered filtration products and services. Our mission is to provide customers, in each of the markets we serve, with the best wet and dry filtration services and filtration products of the highest quality with the shortest lead times and consistent on-time delivery performance," said Faulkner.