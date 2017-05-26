D.B. Becker Creates Sales Support Position

CLINTON, NJ – D.B. Becker has hired Marie Peters in the role of Inside Sales/Sales Support. Peters brings a decade of experience in inside sales to D.B. Becker in this newly created position for the company. Her diverse background and organization and professional selling skills, which she developed from work in the medical devices, banking and real estate industries, will bring an immediate benefit to the sales operations of D.B. Becker.

“The moves we’re making are all about positioning for continued sustainable growth,” said Bill Nicholas, Vice President of Sales. “Marie brings a great amount of experience and a skill set ideally suited to this dual role in which we envision will add a new dimension to our sales capabilities and bring further value to our operations on behalf of our customers and principals alike.”

D.B. Becker, Clinton, New Jersey, is a distributor of specialty resins, additives, pigments and packaging.