Tinuvin® 249, the latest addition to BASF’s high performing Tinuvin family of UVAs and HALs, is a new versatile hindered amine light stabilizer applicable to a broad variety of clearcoats for superior protection again UV light-caused degradation. Tinuvin 249’s benefits for automotive and industrial coatings include:

Broad compatibility in solvent-based systems of different polarity, no exudation and no initial drop of gloss

Does not interact with acidic paint ingredients, such as catalysts, biocides, or pigments

Provides good weathering performance

Lower viscosity makes it easy to use

No impact on curing or appearance

