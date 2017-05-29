advertisement
Tinuvin® 249 the latest addition to BASF’s high performing Tinuvin family of UVAs and HALs
May 29, 2017
No Comments
Tinuvin® 249, the latest addition to BASF’s high performing Tinuvin family of UVAs and HALs, is a new versatile hindered amine light stabilizer applicable to a broad variety of clearcoats for superior protection again UV light-caused degradation. Tinuvin 249’s benefits for automotive and industrial coatings include:
- Broad compatibility in solvent-based systems of different polarity, no exudation and no initial drop of gloss
- Does not interact with acidic paint ingredients, such as catalysts, biocides, or pigments
- Provides good weathering performance
- Lower viscosity makes it easy to use
- No impact on curing or appearance
At BASF, we create chemistry. www.basf.us/industrialcoatings
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to PCI Magazine.