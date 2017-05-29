Product of the Week
Tinuvin® 249 the latest addition to BASF’s high performing Tinuvin family of UVAs and HALs

May 29, 2017
Tinuvin® 249, the latest addition to BASF’s high performing Tinuvin family of UVAs and HALs, is a new versatile hindered amine light stabilizer applicable to a broad variety of clearcoats for superior protection again UV light-caused degradation. Tinuvin 249’s benefits for automotive and industrial coatings include:

  • Broad compatibility in solvent-based systems of different polarity, no exudation and no initial drop of gloss
  • Does not interact with acidic paint ingredients, such as catalysts, biocides, or pigments
  • Provides good weathering performance
  • Lower viscosity makes it easy to use
  • No impact on curing or appearance

