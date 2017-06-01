Coated Metal Panels Add To Wavy Exterior At UC-Riverside

Composed of nine campuses, the University of California system boasts well-ranked, diverse schools, attended by students from across the world. University of California-Riverside is no exception. With a vibrant and engaged student body, plans were drafted to expand the Student Recreation Center (SRC) in order to support students in extracurricular activities and serve as a place to unwind.

As plans were set forth to revive and expand the facility, architects from CannonDesign had to be mindful of UC Riverside’s design guidelines. With a desire to give the structure a sense of lightness and movement, the team drafted plans that combined the required standardized brick blend with coated metal panels. Fabricated and curved, the panels create a wave-like scrim, which looks as though it is floating around the exterior of the two-level brick building. The blending of many different exterior construction materials mirrors the multitude of activity offerings found within the SRC, like an indoor climbing and boulder wall, swimming pool and spa.