AkzoNobel Opens Performance Coatings Facility in Thailand

CHONBURI, Thailand - Responding to current and expected production needs for Thailand and Southeast Asia, AkzoNobel has opened a new Performance Coatings production facility in Chonburi, Thailand. With an investment of €31 million, the company expands its footprint with this ninth production site in Southeast Asia. The new site will help to better serve AkzoNobel customers and reflects the company’s continued commitment to the region.

Commenting on the opening, Bill Collins, Corporate Director of AkzoNobel Performance Coatings business, said, "This new facility highlights our continued focus on adapting to market needs in order to better serve our customers with essential color and protection. It will also play a key role in driving organic growth for the Performance Coatings business. The large size of the new site and the already established infrastructure enables later-phase investments for expansion. The Chonburi site will then provide opportunities for possible future expansion and growth in the region."

The new Chonburi site follows AkzoNobel's sustainability vision: the plant uses state-of-the art technology pioneered in the United States and Europe that will maximize operational efficiency and minimize waste generation. It also adds to AkzoNobel's organic growth momentum and provides a continuous sustainable footprint.

The site supplies a number of businesses within AkzoNobel and supports the growth and improved customer service for several Performance Coatings' businesses, as well as Decorative Paints. The Performance Coatings businesses supported include Metal, Protective, Specialty and Marine Coatings. The site also provides possible future expansion opportunities for Powder Coatings.