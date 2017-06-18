Rust-Oleum Rolls Out New Roof Coating Program

VERNON HILLS, IL – Rust-Oleum announced a new comprehensive roof coating program created to meet the needs of professionals.

Building on Rust-Oleum’s reputation as the brand for protection, the line includes roof coatings and patch and repair products for commercial and residential roofs.

“We listened to contractors who were asking for a line of well-organized, high-performing products with a good, better, best approach,” said Dan Gibbons, Brand Manager at Rust-Oleum. “We’re excited about launching into the roofing category with products built on the strength of a brand that contractors already know and trust.”

The line includes silicone, white elastomeric, aluminum and black roof coatings. Each has strong warranties and industry certifications. Additionally, the program includes patch and repair products for roofs that are easy to use and available in a wide variety of sizes.

“Retailers and users will appreciate the strong label messages that clearly explain the features and benefits making the program easy to understand,” Gibbons said.

The products are available nationally in select paint, hardware and building supply stores. Learn more about the program here.