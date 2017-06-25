Birla Carbon Releases Sustainability Report

ATLANTA - Birla Carbon announced the release of its 2017 Sustainability Report titled, “Our Progress on the Path to Sustainable Business.” The report goes a step deeper and closer, exploring the value of carbon black while making its business more sustainable.

In his message to all readers, Dr Santrupt Misra, Chief Executive Officer, Birla Carbon, wrote, “Birla Carbon has come a long way as a business, from its origins as a regional carbon black supplier to the present, where it now stands as a global leader in the industry. Its benchmark standards, across all operational areas, have also grown in line with the business’ growth.”

He concludes his message saying, “Our stakeholders can continue to expect more from Birla Carbon, built on the ability and hard work of our people. We will carry on making incremental changes in our regular operations and occasionally leap-frogging. We are not afraid of capitalizing on opportunities when they present themselves.”

Birla Carbon has published its fifth consecutive report since it began reporting on its sustainability progress back in 2012. The report is the third online report, released on a new, updated web platform, which makes the report website simple to view and easy to navigate and download.

Continuing its focus on Sustainable Operational Excellence (SOE), the report focuses on being future-ready at every level of the business. The report also adheres to the updated international standards of the Global Reporting Initiative G4 Sustainability reporting guidelines.

Another inclusion is the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In 2016, Birla Carbon mapped the SDGs to its business. In the 2017 report, the SDGs are linked to the three key levers of its SOE strategy, which are People, Product and Process.

The Downloads section is now a one-stop link for all certificates, policies, statements and guides pertaining to Birla Carbon and its operations globally.

Read the report at http://sustainability.birlacarbon.com/.