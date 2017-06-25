HMG Paints Receives Family Business of the Year Award

LONDON - HMG Paints, the UK’s largest independent paint manufacturer, has taken the top prize at the Family Business of the Year Awards 2017. Organized by Family Business United, the awards were presented at a Gala Reception that took place in London.

Since its incorporation in 1930, HMG Paints has been a family business. Generations of families have worked through the business and grown up together passing on their knowledge, expertise and passion to future generations. While excellent paints and surface coatings are the lifeblood of HGM Paints’ success, this is a business that firmly believes that building a business based on trust, decency and exceptional service forms long-term partnerships and friendships that last.

Paul Andrews, Founder and Managing Director of Family Business United (FBU), explained, "We were delighted to pull together such a vibrant bunch of family businesses for the 2017 awards, some that have succeeded for numerous generations and continue to thrive, and others that are relatively young but have great values at the heart of what they do.”

“HMG Paints are a fantastic family firm dating back to 1930 that ticked all the right boxes for the judges. Their core values permeate the entire operation, and they have continually invested in all aspects of the business to create the family firm that it is today, a market leader in their field, respectful of their heritage and building solid foundations for the future.”

"HMG Paints represent a truly great British family firm and truly deserve all the plaudits that winning this award brings. Not only did they win the overall title, but were crowned Manufacturing Family Business of the Year the regional Family Business of the Year for the North & Northern Ireland too."

The Family Business of the Year Awards are organized by FBU, the award-winning magazine and resource center that champions and celebrates the family business sector. Now in their fifth year, these awards recognize the diversity, strength and depth of family firms across the UK and seek to highlight the contribution that family firms make to the UK economy.