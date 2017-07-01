Manchester-Based Companies Make a Positive Impact in Their Community

Through shared company values, Manchester-based companies, HMG Paints, Taylor Fay Homes and Macmillan Cancer Support have come together to show how businesses can utilize their core business activities to make a huge positive impact in their community, through HMG Paints’ “Paint The Town Green” campaign. First launched in 2016 the campaign aims to raise vital funds for Macmillan Cancer Support and the services they offer to families affected by cancer, by donating £3 for every 5 litres of the Manchester Colour Collection sold.

Manchester City Councils preferred property developers Taylor Fay Homes purchased 12 homes in North Manchester in late 2016 with a vision to bring some colour back in to the community, with the help of HMG Paints and the Manchester Colour Collection; they have managed to do so. “We love Manchester, so the obvious choice was to go for Manchester-themed colours, from a Manchester-based firm, and it was the icing on the cake when we found out that the colour range supports Macmillan as it fits perfectly within our companies values” said Tors Sinclair, Taylor Fay Homes co-founder.