Coating System Protects New Energy-Efficient Academic Building at Mission College

It’s no secret that Mission College, located in Santa Clara, CA, experiences gorgeous weather year round. To compliment this, the campus, which is full of socialization spaces, provides an environment that encourages exterior learning and interaction between students and faculty. Working toward a master plan to lessen its eco-footprint, Mission has been incorporating sustainable design values that use state-of-the-art technologies, starting with the construction of the Gillmor Center.

The Gillmor Center is a three-story interdisciplinary classroom facility that houses approximately 50 percent of the school’s classes, including art classrooms for painting, drawing, ceramics and sculpture, and others like a woodshop, metal and jewelry shop and print shop. The center also houses technical education classrooms, faculty offices, meeting spaces, lab and lecture space computer labs and numerous student gathering and study spaces.