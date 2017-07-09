AkzoNobel Expands Coatings Research Facility in Houston

HOUSTON - AkzoNobel has completed the $3.5 million expansion of its U.S. research and development facilities in Houston, Texas.

Implemented in phases over a three-year period, the investment in the site, which employs around 40 scientists, will support the company’s Protective Coatings, Marine Coatings and Specialty Coatings businesses.

As part of AkzoNobel’s ongoing investments in its global RD&I activities, the Houston upgrade follows an investment of $15.5 million in a research and innovation hub in Felling, UK, announced earlier this year.

Additional capabilities at the facility include a dedicated area for experimental paint making, a modern paint application laboratory and environmentally controlled drying areas for conditioning of test panels. Enhanced chemical resistance testing equipment is also available to support the Ceilcote and Enviroline lining ranges in North America.