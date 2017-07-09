Coil Coatings App

Beckers Group launched a tool to quantify the sustainability of its coil coatings products. The Beckers SI app is designed for architects, designers, building planners and steel makers, those individuals or companies who are involved in the planning or construction of a building and aim to work with green materials without compromising on the design.

For different applications such as roofing or façade systems, the Beckers SI app shows users the collective impact of the materials used to make the coating as well as the value certain functions add to a construction. This enables them to make an educated decision and can also be rewarded by green building rating schemes such as LEED and BREAM.

The Beckers SI app is based on the Beckers Sustainability Index and part of the company’s digital sustainability reporting.