Pilot Chemical Co. Acquires ATRP Solutions Inc.

CINCINNATI – Pilot Chemical Co., Cincinnati, announced it has purchased ATRP Solutions Inc. (ATRP), located in Pittsburgh.

The acquisition expands Pilot's proprietary technologies in the oil field chemicals, lubricant additives, and paints and coatings markets. ATRP brings with it a staff of research scientists and a patent portfolio.

"The acquisition of ATRP is an important step to ensure continued innovation at Pilot," said Mike Scott, President of Pilot Chemical.

"We are excited to become part of a highly regarded organization like Pilot," said Patrick McCarthy, CEO of ATRP. “Having Pilot’s support and resources will allow our team to build upon its track record of technological discovery.”

Pilot’s purchase of ATRP follows its July 2016 acquisition of Liquid Minerals Group Inc., based in New Waverly, Texas.