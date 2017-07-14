Palmer Holland Announces Territory Expansion with Arkema

CLEVELAND – Palmer Holland announced that it has been awarded national coverage for Canada by Arkema Functional Polyolefins. The agreement adds Canada to Palmer Holland’s current territory of the entire United States.

The territory expansion features Arkema’s lines of Lotader®, Lotryl®, Evatane® and Orevac®. Arkema Functional Polyolefins are used in a variety of applications including packaging, hot melt adhesives, construction, plastic compounds, automotive and energy.