Palmer Holland Announces Territory Expansion with Arkema

July 14, 2017
CLEVELAND – Palmer Holland announced that it has been awarded national coverage for Canada by Arkema Functional Polyolefins. The agreement adds Canada to Palmer Holland’s current territory of the entire United States.

The territory expansion features Arkema’s lines of Lotader®, Lotryl®, Evatane® and Orevac®. Arkema Functional Polyolefins are used in a variety of applications including packaging, hot melt adhesives, construction, plastic compounds, automotive and energy. 

