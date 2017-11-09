Palmer Holland Announces National Territory with Kronos

CLEVELAND – Kronos has appointed Palmer Holland as its exclusive U.S. distributor for its line of titanium dioxide (Ti0 2 ) pigments for use in industrial applications.

Kronos Ti0 2 pigments are used in a wide variety of applications including paints and coatings, plastics, paper, building materials, and many other commercial products.

"This expansion gives Palmer Holland the opportunity to provide the same level of stellar customer and technical service in the Northeast and South regions that our customers in the Midwest and West Coast regions have come to expect," said Chad Leighty, Business Manager, Palmer Holland.