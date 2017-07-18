AkzoNobel Plans Expansion of Organic Peroxide Capacity in China

AMSTERDAM - AkzoNobel's Specialty Chemicals business is working on plans to double production capacity at its organic peroxides facility in Ningbo, China, during the next two years.

A project to boost the capacity by 40% is already underway, which is expected to be completed by mid-August. The company is now considering a larger scale expansion that would increase current capacity by 100%. The site produces dicumyl peroxide, an organic peroxide used as a crosslinking agent in the manufacture of polymers.

"Demand for our products is growing rapidly, and expanding our existing facilities provides a great opportunity to meet the needs of our global customers," said Johan Landfors, Managing Director for AkzoNobel's Polymer Chemistry business. "This expansion will allow us to further grow in our market and solidify our position as the world's number-one producer of organic peroxides."