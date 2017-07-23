Bluestar Silicones Becomes Elkem Silicones

LYON, France - Elkem has integrated two Chinese entities into the Elkem Group and has renamed Bluestar Silicones as Elkem Silicones.

As part of Elkem’s growth strategy, the company is assuming responsibility for Bluestar Xinghuo Silicones and Yongdeng Silicon Materials and integrating them into the Elkem group. China National Bluestar previously owned the two plants. This move further develops Elkem’s integrated silicone value chain, from upstream quartz mining to silicon, silicones and downstream silicones specialties. The Elkem Group will now have 26 manufacturing sites and about 6,200 employees.

With this integration, Elkem can capitalize on the strengths of its industrial footprint, R&D competencies, and sales and marketing excellence so that Elkem Silicones can provide even more value to customers and stakeholders. The company is excited to grow the Elkem group and to develop the company further, said Helge Aasen, CEO of Elkem.

At the same time as Elkem assumes responsibility for the two new entities, Elkem’s silicones division is changing its name from Bluestar Silicones to Elkem Silicones. Being part of Elkem gives a strong financial foundation for further growth, enabling Elkem Silicones to remain a competitive and agile provider of innovative silicone solutions. Elkem Silicones will become an important player in the fast-growing silicones industry, according to Frederic Jacquin CEO of Elkem Silicones.

The new Elkem Silicones division will operate with a strong base comprising two upstream manufacturing sites, one located in Asia and one located in Europe, along with eight downstream manufacturing sites and 10 R&D centers worldwide.

Elkem is one of the world’s leading producers of silicon-related advanced materials. The company is a fully integrated producer with operations throughout the silicon value chain from quartz, silicon and downstream silicone specialties as well as specialty ferrosilicon alloys and carbon materials. Headquartered in Norway, Elkem has a strong global footprint with 26 production plants, two research centers and sales offices in over 50 countries.