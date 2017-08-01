Unique Anticorrosion Primer Draws Paint Manufacturers’ Attention

An innovative primer that stops corrosion for decades has caught the attention of multinational paint companies, several of which are engaged in discussions for exclusivity in various regions of the world. Unlike traditional primers that sit on the surface of steel, this primer chemically bonds with steel to form an alloy layer that corrosion cannot penetrate.

Paint companies have the opportunity to sell the primer, which has been proven in extensive testing and field use, along with their topcoat as part of a complete system, and can begin providing it to their customers immediately. The anticorrosion primer, EonCoat®, is available as a standalone product, cobranded, private labeled, or with a license to manufacture by EonCoat, LLC, the Raleigh, North Carolina-based primer manufacturer of the same name.