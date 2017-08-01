Mixing Solution from Powder Technologies Inc.

The YSTRAL Conti-TDS inducts powder dust-free, disperses it under vacuum and distributes it homogeneously throughout the carrier liquid without any agglomerates remaining. Due to the optimized and patented geometry of the tools, the powder and liquid are immediately mixed and dispersed with maximum turbulence at the very first contact. It is available in several sizes with powder induction rates from 0.5 to 500 kg/min. Call 609/914.0521.