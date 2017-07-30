BASF Refinish Coatings Receive GM Global Refinish Approval

SOUTHFIELD, MI - BASF Refinish Coatings received General Motors Global Refinish approval for its Glasurit and R-M paint brands. BASF hosted the GM Paint Engineering Team at its North American Coatings Headquarters in Southfield, Michigan. During the review, the Glasurit & R-M refinish systems met or exceeded all the refinish standards established by GM.

Both BASF’s premium paint line, Glasurit, and BASF’s productivity line, R-M, passed dozens of tests to retain this approval: hardness after cure, chip resistance, humidity adhesion, temperature cycle, gas resistance, chemical resistance, weather resistance and more. Only refinish systems approved by GM, from primer to clearcoat, can be used for GM warranty repairs.

“Using OEM approved materials and following all OEM repair procedures is critical to ensure vehicles operate properly after the repair, maintaining safe operation,” said Jeff Wildman, Manager OEM & Industry Relations, BASF Automotive Refinish NA. “Our goal is to provide peace-of-mind to vehicle owners that their vehicles, refinished with BASF products, provide the same protection and durability as the original factory finish.”

Glasurit & R-M Refinish coatings, approved for all GM vehicles, comply with all global environmental rules, including U.S. National rule, U.S./Canada low-VOC rule and the Paints Directive in Europe.

“BASF’s commitment to supply high-quality products to GM is unwavering and continues to strengthen each year,” said BASF Refinish Coatings Vice President Marvin Gillfillan. “Maintaining our global coatings approvals and earning the GM Supplier of the Year Award 12 times exemplify our commitment to General Motors.”