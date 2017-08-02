Cortec Corp. Selects EMCO Chemical Distributors

ST. PAUL, Minnesota — Cortec Corp., St. Paul, Minnesota, a producer of corrosion inhibitor additives, and EMCO Chemical Distributors, Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, have signed an exclusive agreement for distribution of Cortec’s corrosion inhibitor additives. EMCO will distribute Cortec’s additives throughout the Midwest and East Coast.

“EMCO is pleased to include Cortec’s additives in our portfolio. We continue to look for leaders in the specialty chemicals market. Cortec brings that with their premier corrosion inhibitor products. This helps us offer an expanding line of specialty items to go along with commodity solvents and chemicals. We want to offer both unique products and a comprehensive chemical portfolio,” said Mark Polen, Sales and Marketing Manager at EMCO Chemical Distributors.

Cortec’s products are used in many industries, including paints and coatings. The company’s additives help eliminate corrosion caused by corrosive fluids, chlorides and humid environments.